Macletus (Toots) Marie Terrell Dejoie passed from this life on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 88. Macletus was preceded in death by her parents, Leo S Terrell and Ora Delphin Terrell; her husband, Joseph Adolph Blaine Dejoie, Jr. and two daughters, Michelle Dejoie-Manning and Macletus Dejoie-Smith. She is survived by her son, Joseph A. Blaine Dejoie, III, daughter, Kristen Dejoie-Wilson (Darryal) and son-in-law, Michael Smith. Toots was blessed with seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Ashleigh E. Manning, Gabrielle R. Dejoie-Smith, J.A.Blaine Dejoie, IV, Devon S. Dejoie (Nadia), Alana B. Wilson, Darryal E Wilson, II, Aubry E. Wilson, De'Ana Dejoie and Reagan Dejoie. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katherine Drexel Chapel, 1 Dexel Drive on the campus of Xavier University on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:30 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019