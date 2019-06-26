Macy Paulnay Skipper, entered the gates of Heaven on June 15, 2019, at the age of 24. She was baptized at a young age and an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Macy enjoyed life and loved her precious little daughter Malaysia Tate. Macy also leaves to mourn her passing; her parents, Paul and Michelle J. Skipper, her companion, Jaron McCree, siblings; Derek, Myeisha and April Jenkins, Paulnisha, Chance and Paul Skipper Jr; Paula Jones, and Glenn Tate. Grandmother; Cynthia Jenkins Ousley and Grandfather; Phillip Arrington, Great-grandmother; Theresa Jackson, Aunts; Shantell (Conrad) White, Racheal Jenkins, Cardella Skipper, Wanda Washington, Gayle Clark, Lakenya Arrington, Los Angeles CA., Philice McElroy (Jim), Los Angeles CA., Alicia Thomas (Johnathan), Jackson MS., Shelita Lomax and Demetris George. Uncles; Guy Jenkins, Bryant Jenkins, James Skipper, Phillip Arrington III, Los Angeles CA., and Koury Arrington, Memphis TN. Macy was preceded in death by her grandmother Emma Skipper, grandfather Henry Ousley, aunt, Tanya Jenkins, uncles; Henry Ousley and Michael Skipper. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Café Du Monde and Chart Wells Food Service are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday June 29, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at My Redeemer Missionary Baptist Church 2829 Washington Ave. New Orleans, La. 70113. Visitation from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Rev. Sha'Teek Nobles officiating. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements By Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc., 2715 Danneel St. N.O.LA 70113, (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary