Madeline Langhauser Obituary
Madeline Langhauser passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Roy J. Langhauser. Loving mother of Darleen Williams (the late Tim), Brenda Bertucci (Gerald), Kevin Guillory (Kim), Terry Guillory, Robin Stevens (Ken) and Robert Guillory (Tracy) and the late Cheryl Guillory and Edward H. Guillory. Grandmother of 15 grandchildren and the late Kristian M. Harrist and Edward M. Guillory. Great-grandmother of 17 great grandchildren. Sister of Alice Thiac, Sidney Williams, George Williams, and Betty Boudreaux. Also survived by nieces and nephews. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Sadie Magee, our mother's caregiver, for her love, compassion and loyalty over the past 4 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation on Saturday beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
