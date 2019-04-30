|
Madeline Mustacchia Franz passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age 85. Beloved mother of Cheryl A. Franz, Christopher A. Franz Sr., Catherine Franz Findley and the late Leonard J. Franz and Joseph V. Franz. Grandmother of Leonard J. Findley, William R. Findley Jr., Rachel M. Gardette, Christopher A. Franz Jr. and Randie Marie F. Bankston. Sister of Paul B. Mustacchia, Marie M. Lamy and the late Joseph V. Mustacchia Jr. Daughter of the late Joseph Vincent Mustacchia and Bertha Gould Mustacchia. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephew and great-grandchildren. Ms. Franz retired from State Farm Auto. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, starting at 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 PM. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery #2.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019