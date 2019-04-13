The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437)
Covington, LA 70435
(985) 893-2235
Mae C. Rutherford

Mae C. Rutherford Obituary
Mae C. Rutherford age 86 years, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Ralph R. Rutherford (Liz), James P. Rutherford (Debbie) and William "Billy" Rutherford. Also survived by plenty of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A native of Metairie, LA and a resident of Mandeville, LA. Mae was a loving mother and lived for her children and family. Everyone who knew her, loved her. Family and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Memorial Services on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Garden of Memories, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019
