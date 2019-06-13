Sister Maggie Williams, age 83, departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. A native of Bridge City and resident of Avondale, LA, Maggie was the daughter of the late Willie and Eliska Washington. She married Herbert Williams and with this union bore three children: Herbert Williams Jr., Richard and the late Gregory Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Herbert Williams Jr. (Brenda) and Richard Williams (Theresa); 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Cora, John, Donald and Harold Washington; godchild, Robin Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Eliska Washington; son, Gregory Williams; and two siblings, Irene Simmons and Willie Washington Jr. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Mount Zion Missionary, New Hope, Bethlehem, and Bell Baptist Churches, and all surrounding churches are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 10867 River Road, Ama, LA. Rev. Kendall Pierre officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery, 3540 US-90, Avondale, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019