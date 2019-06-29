Magnolia Alcalde, 76, of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, passed away Thursday June 20, 2019 at 7:15 pm, surrounded by her family. She was born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba March 12, 1943. Magnolia was the oldest daughter of 3 daughters of Bolivia Puig and Juan Alcalde, sister of Rosa Maria Alcalde and Gricel Alcalde. Magnolia had 2 sons Marcos Antonio Dominguez and Julio Cesar Dominguez. Around 1971 she moved to Havana Cuba, with her 2 children and father of her kids. She worked and attended college at the same time. She worked as a Social worker and Director of Education. She helped many kids to find a safe home through adoption. During this time she finished her Master's of Education. She was a woman with integrity, righteousness, a Good Samaritan, determined, and always willing to help those in needs. She fought cancer 4 years ago in Cuba, when her Doctor told her that she would only live for 6 months. This was not her case; she battled cancer with chemo and radiation. She came to visit her two sons and family. At this time she decided to stay in the United States with her sons, nieces, nephew, grandchildren's and great children. Her son Marcos brought her to Lakeview Christian Center, where she accepted Jesus as her savior. She was an Eternal Fighter for everyone. She always gave wise advice to everyone who needed it. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She always lived life to the fullest. After 4 years her cancer showed up again; leaving her in the hospital for a couple of months. Two weeks ago we decided, as a family to bring her home, where she passed away with her loving family surrounding her. She leaves behind: Son, Marcos Antonio Dominguez and wife Ninela Dominguez, Son, Julio Cesar Dominguez; Grandchildren, Yuliem Dominguez and husband, Monica Dominguez, Karem D, Julio Dominguez, Jennifer Dominguez and Mark Anthony Dominguez; Great-grandchildren, Valerie, Natalie, Melani, Sorely, Sulay; her sister, Gricel Alcalde; Nieces & nephews Liudmila, and husband, Antonio and Sofia Romero, Lieter and husband, Dayana and Jaime and a million of friends. We will miss you but we know you see us from Heaven. We love you. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at LAKEVIEW CHRISTIAN CENTER, 5885 Fleur de Lis Drive, New Orleans, on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019 at 11:00. Visitation will begin at church at 9:00. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Hoy dejo de existir fisicamente un ser exepcional porque espiritualmente compartes con cada uno de nosotros en cada milesima de segundo de nuestra existencia. No existe nada que hagamos que no te recordemos, vivirás en cada gesto noble y humano que hacemos día a día. Tu personalidad irradiaba alegría y compación; eras una eterna sembradora de amor y cultivabas la amistad como a una flor de magnolia. Vivistes la vida de forma intenza dejando al pasar huellas y fragancia de generocidad en tu camino a la eternidad. Magnolia le hicistes honor a tu nombre fuiste una flor que florecistes en nuestros corazones y nunca marchitaras en nuetros recuerdos fuiste amada por todos y ahora has recibido la corona en la precencia del señor y en cristo jesús tu salvador. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 2, 2019