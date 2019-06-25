Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maisy Everard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maisy Everard died peacefully at Poydras Home in New Orleans on June 22, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born Mabel Mary Carstens in New Orleans on May 10, 1923 to Michael Charles Carstens and Mabel Clotilda Ballotta. The family later moved to Metairie where Maisy grew up with her six sisters. She graduated from St. Catherine of Siena elementary school and then from Mount Carmel Academy. During World War II she worked for Higgins Industries. After the war, on September 11, 1946, Maisy married the love of her life, Allen Henry Everard, Jr. at St. Catherine of Siena church. Together they had four children, Wayne Michael (Irene Wainwright), Donald Allen, Timothy David (Pamela), and Marianne Christine (W. Glenn Burns). She helped Al with his wholesale pet supply business and later worked for Hausmann Jewelers and D. H. Holmes. Maisy was a member and past president of the Hardware Club of New Orleans Boosters and the Ferran Taft Garden Club. Besides gardening, she loved traveling, enjoying good meals with family and friends, and listening to the Saints and to LSU baseball and football. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. Maisy began losing her vision during the 1980s and by the time of Al's death in 1989, she was legally (and later, totally) blind. A fiercely independent woman, she continued to live alone at home until last summer. Maisy was predeceased by Al, her parents, two of her sisters, Gloria (Mrs. Anthony) Fresina and Rose (Mrs. Ernest) Buras. She is survived by her children, two grandchildren, Erin Carstens (Jarrett) Bailey and Connor Briou Allen Reilly (fiancée Morgan McDavid), a step-grandson, Brandon Burns, and two great-grandchildren, Conrad and Aidyn Bailey. Maisy is also survived by four Carstens sisters, Lavon (Mrs. Floyd) Maduell, Jeanne (Mrs. Russell) Bernard, Norma (Mrs. Walter E.) Smith, and Marie (Mrs. Ray) Henning, and by numerous nieces and nephews and good friends (Sister Lilianne Flavin, Gail and Roy Daigle, and Maureen Windsor being prominent among them). Her family thanks the wonderful staff at Poydras Home for taking care of Maisy during her final year. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, always smiling and always caring about others. Maisy has donated her body for the advancement of medical education and research. A memorial event will be held at a date to be announced. In the meantime, Maisy would surely want her family and friends to go have lunch at Commander's Palace and enjoy some garlic bread and a cosmopolitan in her memory. Donations to Hope House (916 St. Andrew St., New Orleans, LA 70130) are preferred. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, always smiling and always caring about others. Maisy has donated her body for the advancement of medical education and research. A memorial event will be held at a date to be announced. In the meantime, Maisy would surely want her family and friends to go have lunch at Commander's Palace and enjoy some garlic bread and a cosmopolitan in her memory. Donations to Hope House (916 St. Andrew St., New Orleans, LA 70130) are preferred. 