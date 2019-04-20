Maitland John "Cali" Faucheux, Jr. 7/16/1930 - 4/10/2019. A native of St. Rose and resident of Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home, he succumbed to an 18-year battle with Alzheimer's on April 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Cali was a father, grandfather & great grandfather. Cali was a proud veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War, and a 53-year veteran of the Carpenters Local 1846. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo in Destrehan from 12:30 PM until 2 PM, followed by a mass at 2 PM. Services will be conducted by Father Randy Roux. He is survived by his daughter Marilyn "Fenie" Faucheux (Lynn Louviere), sons Maitland "Spuddy" Faucheux III (Elaine), Michael Faucheux (Darlene), Mitchel Faucheux; sister Earline Rivers, brothers, Daniel Faucheux, Charles "Whitey" Faucheux, godchild Scott Cambre, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Inez Acosta Faucheux, parents Maitland Faucheux Sr and Olivia Faucheux, siblings Coy Faucheux, Nell Vicknair, Joyce Vicknair, Mable Matherne, Anna Lee Roux, Alvin Faucheux, Herbert Faucheux, Barbara Cambre, grandchildren Melissa and Michele Faucheux, and godchild Ronnie Vicknair. To the staff of Southeast LA Veterans Home, Reserve, the family gives a heartfelt appreciation and thank you for your devoted support and care given; and especially his caregiver Cindy Hymel; who he adored dearly. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to be used by his family to honor his life and memory; to give a memorial gift please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/maitland-john-cali-faucheux-jr Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory
