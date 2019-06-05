Malcolm Cortez Johnson, Sr., departed this life on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Laplace, LA at the age of 27. He was born in New Orleans, LA on December 16, 1991 at Charity Hospital. He was preceded in death by his brother, Corey Terrell Johnson, and two grandfathers Kermit Dawson, Sr. and Samuel Waters, Sr., and a step-grandmother Evangelist Josephine Francis. Malcom loved his family, valued true friendships and embraced life daily. He leaves to cherish his memories to his mother Evangelist Michelle and Rev. James Francis, Jr.; father Tyrone and Danielle Dawson; two children: Mariah Cambri Dabney and Malcom Cortez Johnson, Jr.; two sisters: Keishele and Ciera Johnson; one stepbrother Daniel Rancifer; three stepsisters: Nyoshi, Jamelyn and Jazzlyn Francis; two grandmothers: Lena Mae Septh-Johnson and Geneva Dawson; one step-grandmother Deleria Rancifer and a bonus grandmother Beulah "Katie" Sarah. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends and friends. Funeral service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Second New Guide Baptist Church, 1424 S. Dilton St., Metairie, LA 70003, Rev. Dale Sanders, Pastor; Pastor officiating Apostle Charles Clay, Jr. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service begin. Interment: Belle Grove Cemetery on Decatur St., Kenner, LA. Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019