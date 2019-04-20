Malcolm Douglas Fyfe Jr.

Doug died Sunday March 3, 2019 after a ten year battle with Multiple System Atrophy and Parkinson's. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughter and son-in-law Emily and Daniel Watts, his grandson's Wyatt and Waylon, his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Bob Browning of Metairie, LA. Doug grew up in New Orleans. He attended Duke University and Tulane to obtain a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He had advanced degrees from UNO and Houston Baptist University. He was a registered Professional Engineer in LA and TX. He worked as a project manager constructing office buildings, hotels, apartments, hospitals and schools. He is missed by family and friends.
