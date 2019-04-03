Malcolm G. McGee, Jr. peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Cindy McGee for 39 years. Son of the late Malcolm G. McGee, Sr. and Katie Landry McGee. Father of Cathy Richard (Stan) and William McGee. Grandfather of Abigail Richard. Malcolm was born in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Des Allemands, LA. He belonged to the Original Westside Marching Club, Krewe of Thoth and the Algiers Friendship Club. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing and hunting; but most of all, he loved his family and Mardi Gras. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11AM until 1:30PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:30PM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Mothe Funeral Home Marrero
7040 Lapalco Blvd.
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 348-2010
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019