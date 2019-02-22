Manon Elise Shields passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Manon was born February 3, 1931 in New Orleans to Thyra and Isadore Seelig. Throughout her life she was known by her nickname, Jimmie, given to her by her beloved Uncle Lester. Jimmie grew up in New Orleans and she always loved the city and its customs. Her husband's career in the oil business took them to Houston, Texas, where Jimmie has continued to live since her husband's death many years ago. Jimmie had a wonderful personality, lively and outgoing. She enjoyed dancing, playing bridge, all kinds of music, and making friends where ever she went. She was always a generous, thoughtful person and supported many local charities as well as Jewish causes, especially Hadassah, and AIPAC. Growing up during the Holocaust in Europe she was an ardent supporter of Israel as a safe haven for Jews and other refugees and a model democracy. She is survived by her sister, Doris Davis, and her niece, Deborah Davis, and nephew Richard S. Davis, and their children, Ursula and Spencer, and Steven and Alec, and the newest member, Ursula' daughter, Josephine, 9 months old, and James Trippett, her devoted companion for the last 21 years. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 10 AM at Gates of Prayer Canal Street Cemetery #2 (4824 Canal Street). Please use the Bernadette St. entrance to the cemetery. Tharp Sontheimer Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information please call 504 835-2341. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary