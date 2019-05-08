|
|
Mansell "Benny" Spriggens Sr. passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age 74. Son of the late Mable Spriggens Weber; Companion of Brenda Van Pran; Father of Anita, Mansell Jr., Rickey and Daniel; Brother of Johnny Hicks Jr. (Catherine), Mary Ann Spriggens, Robert Spriggens Sr., (Diane), Raymond Spriggens, Carolyn Parker, Cheryl Sanchez and Daniel Weber. Preceded in death by James, Narcisses, Lula Mae and Donna Marie. Benny is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, May 10, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street, Rev. Dr. Rogers Graham, officiating. Parlor visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Private burial to follow. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info : (504) 940-0045
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019