The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Mansell Spriggens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mansell "Benny" Spriggens Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mansell "Benny" Spriggens Sr. Obituary
Mansell "Benny" Spriggens Sr. passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age 74. Son of the late Mable Spriggens Weber; Companion of Brenda Van Pran; Father of Anita, Mansell Jr., Rickey and Daniel; Brother of Johnny Hicks Jr. (Catherine), Mary Ann Spriggens, Robert Spriggens Sr., (Diane), Raymond Spriggens, Carolyn Parker, Cheryl Sanchez and Daniel Weber. Preceded in death by James, Narcisses, Lula Mae and Donna Marie. Benny is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, May 10, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street, Rev. Dr. Rogers Graham, officiating. Parlor visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Private burial to follow. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info : (504) 940-0045
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now