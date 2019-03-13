|
Manuel "Mannie" A. Lloyd, age 67 of Covington, LA died on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA. Born, Tuesday, January 29, 1952 in Bogalusa, LA. Survived by his Sons - Dustin M. Lloyd, Brandon Sharp, Daughters - Dana L. Talley (Cody), Lacey N. Lloyd (Todd Bistes), Tesha Jackson, Step-Sons - Chad A. Hartley, Brandon S. Hartley, Brothers - Doyle France (Mary), Charles "Buck" Lloyd (Roxanne), Samuel "Dudie" Lloyd (Monica), Sister - Sandra Morse, Grandchildren – Caleb, Cole, Jack, Jessica, Cayle, Ella, Cassidy, Colby, Catherine, Daven, Blake, Bella, Dylan and one great-grandson. He was predeceased by his Wife - Alice Jarrell Lloyd, Grandson – Lane Talley, Parents – Adolph Lloyd and Mary Lloyd, Sisters - Christine Chaney, Melba France, Melody Lloyd, and Brother - Danuel Lloyd. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to service time. Interment in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery Covington, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Zion Baptist Church Lunch Ministry, 17387 New Zion Church Rd., Covington, LA 70435. The family would like to thank Vera Traina for her loving care and compassion. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019