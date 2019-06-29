Manuel Caronia entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2019 at the age of 45. He leaves to cherish his memories daughters: Nyeisha, Kayla, Louisa and Shakia and his sons Manuel II, Matthew & Josh. Preceded in death by his lovely wife Valerie and son Willie. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 1025 Napoleon Ave., NOLA 70115. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Msgr. Christopher Natly, officiating. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave. NOLA 70122. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 2, 2019