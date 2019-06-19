Manuel J. Randazzo, Sr. passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was 91 years old. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl Angelo Randazzo. Father of Patricia Zornes, Susan Ann Randazzo, and Manuel J. Randazzo, Jr. Step-father of Bendon Glaser, Jr. and Bridgett Glaser. Grandfather of Zachary Zornes, Lindsay Randazzo, Manuel J. Randazzo, III, Amy Bienvenu, Kenneth Caywood, Nicholas Caywood, Milton Smith, Jr., Anjelle Glaser, and the late Louis Zornes, Jr. Great-grandfather of Luke. Brother of Lena R. Torres, the late Camille Ruiz, the late Anthony L. Randazzo, and the late Lawrence Randazzo. Godfather "Paran" of Petrina Imbraguglio. He was preceded in death by his first wife, the late Mildred "Mickey" Mauterer Randazzo, and by his parents, the late Petrina Livaccari Randazzo and Salvador "Sam" Randazzo. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. As a young man, Manuel served in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan, during WWII. Once out of the Army, he worked alongside his father and brothers as an owner and operator of Randazzo Brothers Truck Farms. Manuel ultimately developed a love and great talent for baking, and was the original owner and founder of Randazzo's Hi Lan Bakery, as well as the Camellia Club, in Violet, Louisiana. Above all, Manuel loved his family, and he will be forever missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a funeral mass to be held in his honor at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary