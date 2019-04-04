Marcel Laurent Valois, 91, of Covington passed away April 2, 2019 at Grace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Slaughter, Louisiana. Marcel was born July 9, 1927 at Hôtel-Dieu in New Orleans under the care of the Daughters of Charity. He was the only child of Walter Albertus Valois and Ruth Harvey Reboul. Marcel spent most of his early childhood at the family's country house in St. Bernard Parish. His father was a life-long journalist, working for the New Orleans States-Item and later Times-Picayune. Marcel was the youngest of six grandsons on his mother's side of the family. He remembered fondly spending time with his grandparents, Theophile and Susan Reboul at their home in the Marigny. After the Second World War, the family moved to Covington where Marcel spent the rest of his life. The family was congregants at Christ Episcopal Church. Marcel graduated from St. Paul's College in Covington in 1949. He then went on to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. He met his future wife Mary Agnes "Mab" Patin - seven years his junior - while she was still a student at St. Scholastica Academy. Mab invited Marcel to be her date for her senior prom but he declined, being uncomfortable at the thought of attending a high school prom at the age of twenty-five. Later, however, while Mab was a student at Southeastern, she recalled Marcel approaching her on campus one day, inviting her to attend a concert from the Boston Symphony which was in town on tour. Shortly thereafter, he proposed to her at the Hi-Ho Barbecue in Hammond. They were married May 11, 1958 at Holy Ghost Church in Hammond before setting up home in Covington. Marcel spent his career working for the Napko Paint Company in New Orleans. He and Mab had three children: Thomas Todd, Mathilde Reboul, and Walter Abbott. He was a member of the Covington Masonic Lodge for 50 plus years as well as the local chapter of the National Guard. He loved opera and classical music, particularly the works of Wagner and Beethoven. Marcel took great pride in his yard, meticulously cultivating some of the best gardens in Covington with something in bloom in every season. Most importantly, Marcel took particular interest in all his grandchildren, delighting in every accomplishment and seeking to share in every special moment he could. He is remembered as a consummate gentleman: warm and gregarious, always ready with a dry, witty comment followed by an infectious laugh. He will be missed and fondly remembered by many. Marcel was preceded in death by his wife Mab and his son Todd. He is survived by his daughter Mathilde "Tudy", married to Brent McCann, of St. Francisville and his second son Walter, married to Jennifer Barber, of Lafayette. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Preston Catledge Valois, Turner Catledge Valois, Brenna Lane McCann, Walter Bennett Souther, Ruth Amelia McCann, and Walter Aiden Valois. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial of Marcel's life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington, LA 70433. Visitation begins at 10:00 am. A memorial service will begin at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bridgeway Hospice of Baton Rouge, 13702 Coursey Blvd #5b, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary