Marceline Mire Muhs, November 15, 1924 - June 14, 2019. Marceline Mire Muhs of New Orleans, passed away on June 14, 2019, at the age of 94, Beloved wife of the late Emile "Jack" Muhs for 60 years. Marceline was daughter of the late Jerome T. Mire, Sr. and Nannie Ella Vincent Mire. Sister of the late Rev. Msgr. Jerome T. Mire, Lucille Mire McCann, Carolyn Mire, half-sister of the late Ory J. Mire, Sr., Rita Mire Bergeron and Iris Mire Kassell. Also, the late Brother-in-law, Gasper "Buddy" Stall. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Mire Stall, Brother-in Law, Thomas "Mickey" McCann and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graduate of St. Mary's Dominican High School, she lived most of her life in the uptown area near Audubon Park in New Orleans. Mrs. Muhs worked for the Federal Government, Social Security Administration for 37 years. She was a conscientious employee and she was recognized with special awards for the accuracy in her work performance. After retirement, she and her husband moved to their "summer" place in Slidell, LA. Marceline, known to some as Marcy, volunteered at Slidell Memorial Hospital for many years. They returned to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina's devastation of Slidell. Marceline & Jack Muhs were parishioners of St. Francis of Assisi in New Orleans and Our Lady of Lourdes in Slidell. She will always be remembered for her love of family, her generosity and the many wonderful times in Slidell on the Bayou. The delightful Easter Egg Hunts, Fourth of July parties and the great family dinners will always be memories to treasure. "Nin", as she was lovingly called, was dedicated to her husband "Jack" and her family. Thank you to her special care givers, Patrick and Celeste McCann and her cousin, Gail Vincent Giardina. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Mass will begin at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at St. Louis #3, 3421 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, donations to Associated Catholic Charities is appreciated. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary