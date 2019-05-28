Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marceline Thibodeaux Dore'. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marceline Thibodeaux Dore', age 76, a long time resident of New Orleans passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia /Alzheimer's Disease. Marceline was an Algiers native and graduated from Martin Berhman High School in 1960. Marceline is survived by her husband of 60 years, Murphy J. Dore, Sr., her children; Murphy J Dore' Jr. (Diane), Keith Dore' (Liz) and Kathy Newcomb (Keith), her sister; Jean Bobe, her grandchildren; Ashley, Kelly, Kandice, Hannah and Whitney, her great-grandchildren; Launa, Huntley, Lola, Luca and Talyn. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents; Jeanne Marie Allemand and Clarence "Cook" Thibodeaux, her grandson Murphy J. Dore III, her siblings Wayne, Yvonne, Patsy, Milton, Judy and Pam. Marceline brought joy and love to many. She enjoyed life and was generous to all. She enjoyed Mardi Gras parades, New Orleans Saints games and a good crab boil. She loved life and had a smile that was as wide as the Mississippi river. She has earned a special place in heaven. Memorial Services will be held at Holy Name of Mary Church on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 9am-11am. Prayer Services will begin at 10am. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate to the (www.alz.org). Holy Name of Mary Church, 400 Verret Street, New Orleans, La 70114. 504-362-5511. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 1, 2019

