On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 Marcelle K. Ernewein of Pearl River, Louisiana passed away peacefully at the age of 92 years. Mrs. Ernewein was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved her family. She was very active at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and her hobbies included music and art. She was involved in many church and community groups, she published a children's book at the age of 85 yrs. She is survived by her children; Edmund Ernewein (Marty), Mary Conway, Elizabeth Haydel (Gary), Joan Baker (Robert), Ann Sulistija, and Paul Ernewein (Peggy). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Krista, Eric, Carrie Lee, Justin, Jennifer, Christine, Robert, Stephanie, Caitlin, Esia, Thad, Holli, and Seth, and 26 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Edmund Ernewein, parents L J and Mamie Kerne, her brother Buster Kerne, her granddaughter Jackie Sulistija, and son in law Joseph Conway. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, located at 66192 St. Mary Drive, Pearl River, Louisiana 70452 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will be from 8 am until 10 am with the Rosary being held at 10 am and funeral Mass to follow at 11 am. Interment to follow at Hickory Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 67525 Hwy 41, Pearl River, Louisiana. Father Jerry Daniels to be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Altar Society or the Antonians.

