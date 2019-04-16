The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Marcia Kreeger Montreuil

Marcia Kreeger Montreuil Obituary
Marcia Kreeger Montreuil of Metairie, LA passed away on April 12, 2019 at the age of 90. She is predeceased by her husband Paul Alfred Montreuil and her parents Mr. & Mrs. Armand Kreeger. Marcia is survived by her children and their spouses Marcel (Kathyrn), Armand (Rebecca), and Meredith Kettenring (Cary); four grandchildren, Andrew and Michelle Montreuil, Casey Kettenring, and Marc Montreuil; and four great grandchildren. Arrangements provided by Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home for a private inurnment at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019
