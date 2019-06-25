Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Stella-Mae Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St New Orleans , LA 70114 (504)-366-4597 Viewing 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 1441 Teche Street New Orleans , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Stella-Mae Mitchell was born on March 22, 1939 to the late Chester and Cecilia Reeder of New Orleans, La and died on June 15, 2019 in Marrero La. Marcia was 1 of 7 children. She attended St Mary's Academy High School. During that time she helped take care of her siblings. She realized she had a passion for helping others. Marcia then started planning her own family. She married early to the late William Jones and gave birth to William, Patrick and Donna Jones. Marcia then decided to fulfill her life-long dream of working in a hospital and began work as a certified nurse's assistant at Algiers General Hospital. She served 7 long years there as she was a mother, care giver and wife. Around that time Marcia started a connection with God. She later divorced the late Williams Jones and remarried her childhood sweetheart, the late great "Robert Bobby J Mitchell Sr."; a local jazz musician from New Orleans La. She left Algiers General Hospital and started a new journey at Jo Ellen Smith. The Late "Bobby Mitchell Sr." convinced Marcia to return to further her education in phlebotomy. At the time she started attending All Saints Catholic Church where she then gave herself to the Lord. Upon completion of her studies, she was then hired at The VA Hospital in which she worked as a phlebotomist. She then added to her family and had 5 more kids Robin, Robert Jr, Karen, Michael and Amanda Mitchell. Her family of 8 kids and a husband was never quite complete. Marcia kept her doors open and adopted every kid that she could, up until her last breath. "To know her is to Love her!" "She had a heart of gold!" Marcia worked for the VA for 30 years where she finally retired at the age of 66 in Dallas, TX after hurricane Katrina. Marcia was indeed a blessing to everyone. Her presence lit up the room. She was very humble but proud of these accomplishments. Marcia was called home Saturday June 15, 2019. She is survived by her 3 children, 22 grandchildren and 44 great grandkids, 2 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. All Pastors, priests and members of All Saints Catholic Church, St Mary's Missionary Baptist Church and neighboring churches, employees of Veterans Affairs, family and friends are invited to attend the viewing 8:00-9:00am, followed by recitation of the rosary and tributes. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Friday June 28, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 1441 Teche Street New Orleans, LA 70114. Interment at McDonoghville Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home. She lived a long, full life. God bless all of the family and all their memories of her. Marcia Stella-Mae Mitchell was born on March 22, 1939 to the late Chester and Cecilia Reeder of New Orleans, La and died on June 15, 2019 in Marrero La. Marcia was 1 of 7 children. She attended St Mary's Academy High School. During that time she helped take care of her siblings. She realized she had a passion for helping others. Marcia then started planning her own family. She married early to the late William Jones and gave birth to William, Patrick and Donna Jones. Marcia then decided to fulfill her life-long dream of working in a hospital and began work as a certified nurse's assistant at Algiers General Hospital. She served 7 long years there as she was a mother, care giver and wife. Around that time Marcia started a connection with God. She later divorced the late Williams Jones and remarried her childhood sweetheart, the late great "Robert Bobby J Mitchell Sr."; a local jazz musician from New Orleans La. She left Algiers General Hospital and started a new journey at Jo Ellen Smith. The Late "Bobby Mitchell Sr." convinced Marcia to return to further her education in phlebotomy. At the time she started attending All Saints Catholic Church where she then gave herself to the Lord. Upon completion of her studies, she was then hired at The VA Hospital in which she worked as a phlebotomist. She then added to her family and had 5 more kids Robin, Robert Jr, Karen, Michael and Amanda Mitchell. Her family of 8 kids and a husband was never quite complete. Marcia kept her doors open and adopted every kid that she could, up until her last breath. "To know her is to Love her!" "She had a heart of gold!" Marcia worked for the VA for 30 years where she finally retired at the age of 66 in Dallas, TX after hurricane Katrina. Marcia was indeed a blessing to everyone. Her presence lit up the room. She was very humble but proud of these accomplishments. Marcia was called home Saturday June 15, 2019. She is survived by her 3 children, 22 grandchildren and 44 great grandkids, 2 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. All Pastors, priests and members of All Saints Catholic Church, St Mary's Missionary Baptist Church and neighboring churches, employees of Veterans Affairs, family and friends are invited to attend the viewing 8:00-9:00am, followed by recitation of the rosary and tributes. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Friday June 28, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 1441 Teche Street New Orleans, LA 70114. Interment at McDonoghville Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home. She lived a long, full life. God bless all of the family and all their memories of her. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close