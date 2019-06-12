Margaret ""Peggy"" Dansereau Mesmeci passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis, Dementia, and Alzheimer's. She was born on September 27, 1941 in Los Angeles, California where she resided in Whittier until moving to Louisiana in junior high. Peggy was a long time resident of Metairie, Louisiana, where she married the late Michael Anthony Musmeci, Sr. in New Orleans on November 16, 1960. She was the mother of two children: Martina ""Tina"" Ann Musmeci Salles (Michael Edward Salles) and the late Michael Anthony Musmeci, Jr.; grandmother of 3 beautiful girls: Manda Musmeci Grimmer, Magen Ashley Musmeci and Michelle Anna Musmeci; and great-grandmother of Madison, Drew and Arianna. She is also survived by her godchild, Derek Paul Sagona; special niece, Marianna Campo Miceli; sister-in-laws: Carol Musmeci Campo Krusto and Darnell Bonnaffons Musmeci; two sisters: Rita Dansereau Ramos and the late Josephine Dansereau Romero; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Peggy was employed for Gertrude Gardener Realtors for many years as a controller and handled Gertrude Gardener's personal finances. After, she was self-employed providing public accounting services and taxes before she retired in the 80's. She enjoyed working on St. Joseph Alters and was well known for her stuffed artichokes, hanging out on Saturday nights with Rosalie, Sunday card games- rummy and booray, bingo, reading The Times Picayune newspaper and working crossword puzzles were some other hobbies as well as spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also loved to work with numbers and balanced others checkbooks and completed family and friends tax returns. Peggy also enjoyed to cook; some of her best dished included panne veal, red gravy, oyster dressing, shrimp mold dip, fried chicken and lemon chicken. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Ormond Nursing Home and St. Catherine's Hospice. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie. The visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a Mass at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary