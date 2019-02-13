Margaret Clare Alito, 60, passed into her next life at her River Ridge home sanctuary early Monday morning, February 11, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. After graduating from St. Mary's Dominican High School, she went on to become an Insurance Premium Auditor for AIG. Her work with AIG took her to just about every parish in the state. She was playful and kind in her work and helped put her clients at ease in the process. Margaret was dedicated to her beautiful daughter, Angelle, and was endlessly proud of her handsome grandson, Eli. In the last years of her life she was devoted to spiritual practice and cultivated a great loving awareness of our planet and her inhabitants. Margaret spent much of her time sending love, healing, and prayers of peace to our world. She was unafraid of dying, and excited for her next adventure. Margaret is pre-deceased by her mother Katherine T. Alito. She is survived by her father, Emile Alito; brothers Paul Alito and Andre Alito, sisters Mary Alito, Susan Alito and Eva Alito; her loving daughter, Angelle St. Pierre; and her grandson, Elijah St. Pierre. When Margaret heard about Second Harvest Food Bank's program to feed public school children in need, she adopted them as her favorite charity. As an alternative to flowers, please make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank by either a monetary gift or by bringing non-perishable food to the Celebration of Margaret's life. Margaret's life will be celebrated at Longue Vue Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans on Saturday February 23, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. To sign the on-line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary