Margaret Dewhirst Grannan of Slidell, Louisiana passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born on May 4, 1920 in New Orleans to the late Harry and Annie Dewhirst and most recently resided at Azalea Estates in Slidell. Margaret is the spouse of the late Joseph Grannan Jr. and the loving mother of Diane Chaisson, Joseph Grannan III (Barbara), Patrick Grannan (Charlotte), Susan Manganello (David), Glenn Grannan (Lisa), Stephen Grannan, and Margaret Thomassie (Brett). She was also blessed with 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her siblings Arthur Dewhirst, Harold Dewhirst, Thelma Walters, Jerry Dewhirst, Anna Dewhirst, and George Dewhirst. She was a homemaker for most of her life, devoted to raising her children and lovingly spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margaret was also a talented professional seamstress and adorned many people with wedding dresses, dance recital costumes, and other labors of love. She was formerly employed with William B. Reily and Company. Margaret's family would like to extend a special thanks to Azalea Estates, Canon Hospice, and Professional Med Administration for their care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 28 at noon in the chapel of Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. Interment will take place following the mass at Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans.

