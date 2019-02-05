Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret Gay Hill, born June 6, 1955 in New Orleans, Louisiana passed away February 3, 2019 in Dallas Georgia and through her faith in Jesus Christ was welcomed into the arms of our Lord. She was 63 years old. Margie was the fourth child of six born to Gerald and Janice Gay Hill. She grew up in Covington, Louisiana where she swam for Tchefuncte Country Club Swim Team, attended Saint Scholastica Academy, and later graduated from Covington High School. Friends and family never saw Margie without a smile, her infectious laugh, and those adorable "Shirley Temple" dimples. After having her first child, she was a homemaker whose house was always filled with children. Margie was a favorite confidante and a bonus Mom to a neighborhood of kids who called her 'Mo'. She enjoyed the last ten years of her life visiting family and friends, grilling her famous sirloins, cheering on her beloved New Orleans Saints, and surrounded by a second generation of children (her grandchildren and their friends) who loved 'Mo.' Margie is preceded in death by both parents, sister Sherry Felder, sister Diana Nettles 'DeeDee', and fiance Henry Simonin 'Hank.' Margie is survived by daughter Tori Oliver (Ben) of Shreveport, LA, son Tristan Ussery (Brittany) of Dallas, Georgia, brother Steve Hill (Paulette) of Madisonville, Louisiana, brother Doug Hill (Becky) of Covington, Louisiana, sister Julie Hill of Mandeville, Louisiana, grandchildren, Kailyn, Carson, & Ethan Oliver, Ryan, Autumn, & Connor Ussery, nephews Jay Clairain, Robby Hill, Steven Welch, Slater Owens, Elliot Hill, Avery Hill, nieces, Jenny Hill, Lindsay Clairain, Sara Watts, Madeline Hill, Violet Hill, best friends Donald Kennedy and Becky Givens and countless extended family members and dear friends. A memorial service for family and close friends will be scheduled for a later date. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019

