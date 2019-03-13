The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437)
Covington, LA 70435
(985) 893-2235
Margaret Liles Dias passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 due to heart failure. She was 86. Born in New Orleans to the late Dr. Royall Thomas Liles of North Carolina and Margaret Goodwin Liles of Louisiana; Margaret worked for Tulane University and lived most of her adult life in Algiers, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by: her two brothers Dr. Royall Thomas Liles, and Robert Bruce Liles, her first husband Robert Ray Sims Jr of Texas and her second husband Manuel Albert Dias of California. Margaret is survived by two sons: Robert Sims and John Dias, two stepsons: Bruce Dias and Richard Dias and one step-daughter: Susan Dias; and twelve grandchildren. Services will be private. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
