Dr. Margaret Louise "Weesie" Duval

Dr. Margaret Louise Duval "Weesie" passed away on February 28th, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born February 18th, 1941 to Joseph Heston and Martha Lee Coon Duval at the Catchings Clinic in Woodville, MS. Margaret grew up in New Orleans, LA until her family moved to Woodville, MS. She also spent time in Philadelphia before moving to New York to receive her PhD. in Anthropology from the New School for Social Research New York. Margaret taught a Hofstra University and Fordham University and resided in Oyster Bay, NY until she retired and moved to New Orleans, LA. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Heston and Martha Lee Coon Duval, paternal grandparents, Dr. Warren and Hilda Duval, and maternal grandparents, Robert E. L. and Louise Dickson Coon. She is survived by her loving wife and life partner of 35 years, Phyliss Marquart, sister, Martha Anne Duval, brother, Charles Lee Duval, and nephews Adrian Heston Roop and Robert Joshua Duval. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
