The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bertel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Miller Bertel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Miller Bertel Obituary
Margaret Miller Bertel passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late James August Bertel. Mother of James A. Bertel III (Karen), Robert Bertel (Donna) and Stephen Bertel (Chandre). Sister of Maurice D. Miller. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Monday, May 6, 2019, starting at 12:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Home
Download Now