Margaret Miller Bertel passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late James August Bertel. Mother of James A. Bertel III (Karen), Robert Bertel (Donna) and Stephen Bertel (Chandre). Sister of Maurice D. Miller. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Monday, May 6, 2019, starting at 12:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 6, 2019