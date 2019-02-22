Margaret Purcello Williams passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 75 after an extensive and courageous battle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Andrew "Drew" J. Williams, and her parents, Mike and Frances Purcello. She is survived by her children, Vicki Williams Lutkins (Chet) and Devin Williams (Krystal); her grandchildren: Victoria, Morgan, Beau, Pyper, and Faith; her sister, Virginia McMurray (Al); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Margaret was a resident of Metairie, LA and a parishioner of St. Christopher the Martyr. She was a devoted employee of Farrington and Thomas Law Firm and took pride in her work as a legal secretary for over 40 years. She enjoyed playing Bocce Ball and bowling but truly dedicated and fully invested herself in caring for her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Monday, February 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 1:00 pm followed by interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary