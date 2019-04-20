Margaret (TeTe) Rivera Wiebelt, entered peacefully into eternal rest surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 70. A native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a Harahan resident. Beloved wife of Alphonse H. Wiebelt, Jr. and loving mother of Alphonse H. Wiebelt III and husband, Hermann Sentker-Wiebelt. Daughter of the late Juan Rivera Sr., and Edna Galendez Rivera and granddaughter of the late Margaret (Nina) Galendez Alexander. Sister of Juan Rivera Jr and his children, Keely Rivera & Juan Rivera III and Margaret's little brother and heart, James Rivera. A graduate of Redemptorist High School, Class of 1966 and married to her soulmate and sweetheart, Alphonse, of 52 years. Margaret was a devoted wife, an amazing mother, a lover of dogs, an innate caretaker, a loyal friend and in return - loved by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the memorial of Margaret R. Wiebelt are appreciated at https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-margaret-wiebelt. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary