Margaret "Margy" Stulb Ruli, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack Ruli. Mother of Mary (Maggie) Ruli, Cecilia R. Pakron (Fred), Jack Ruli, Jr (Holly), Kathleen R. Wendel (Eric), Jeannie R. Darling (Thom), and Tommy Ruli (Stephanie). She was Mere to 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 12 granddogs. Margy is also survived and dearly loved by her brother-in law Clarence Sikes (Ceil), many nieces, nephews, and friends. Margy was born on August 10, 1933 to Charles and Cecilia Stulb in Augusta, Georgia. She was the youngest of seven children and was preceded in death by her siblings Charles Stulb, Mary Stulb (Sr. Josetta), George Stulb, Cecilia S. Sikes, Sarah S. Rothchild, and Jeanne S. Marsh. Margy moved to New Orleans in 1951 to attend Charity Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1954. It is there she met Dr. Jack Ruli, her husband of 56 years. They were wed on September 25, 1954. Many years later (and six children), she attended Loyola University and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Health Sciences in 1982.Margy was a parishioner of St. Pius X Church in Lake Vista for 50 years. Following her move to Mandeville after Hurricane Katrina, she became an active member of Mary Queen of Peace Church. She was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother. Margy loved to watch and play golf. She was a member of the Audubon Golf Club and Metairie Country Club where she played golf for years. In past years, she enjoyed spending time at her second home in Hilton Head, South Carolina with family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge. Margy was an avid reader. She adored babies, dogs, and trips to the beach. She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. She had a great affinity for coffee, chocolate and peanut butter! Her greatest love, by far, though, was being a grandmother and she was grand indeed! Margy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was thoughtful, generous, and kind. Beautiful on the outside but more importantly beautiful on the inside. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation and funeral mass at St. Pius X Church 6666 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 AM – 11 AM with mass immediately following. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Sister Servants of Mary, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul New Orleans, or Canon Hospice. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary