Margarete Marie Dandry Trosclair, 85, born June 19, 1933, passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 14, 2019 in Marrero, Louisiana. She has been a resident of Marrero and Lafitte. Beloved wife of the late Harold Trosclair and loving mother of Lori Trosclair Dominque and the late Todd Trosclair. Daughter of the late Madeline Colletti and Randolph Dandry. Sister of the late Frank, Salvador (Sal), Joseph, Michael (Mike), Anthony, John, Andrew and Randolph, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Brandy Trosclair Dominguez (Jon), Ashley Trosclair Butler (Ty), Krystina Dominique Brown (Casey), Samantha Trosclair Herrera (Luis), Brittany Dominique, Nicole Dominique and Taylor Dominique. Great grandmother of Ashton Butler, Kaydin Brown, Olivia Dominiguez, Laylah Brown, Mia Camardelle, Aubrey Herrera, Adisyn Brown, Xenny Herrera and Saydee Brown. During her career as a costume designer and seamstress she was a member of the National Costumers Association and was on the Board of Directors. She won the prestigious Grand International Award for Costume Design three times. She also received the Order of St. Louis Medallion given to those individuals who have donated themselves to the work of the Catholic Church throughout the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Margarete was instrumental in founding Mary's Helpers in Marrero on February 1, 1987. She and her husband, Harold, founded the local community of the Order of the Secular Servants of Mary. She was ahead of her time as a successful entrepreneur and business woman. She along with her husband owned Trosclair's Costume Supply on 4th Street in Marrero. She created and made thousands of costumes for many. She said, "Success meant work." She had more than 5000 costumes created from start to finish by her in the store. She had evening gowns, exotic costumes, scepters, crowns, silk flowers, feathers, plumes, tuxedos and anything you might need for that special day. She supplied dance students and schools with everything from tap shoes to rolls of satin for dance review costumes. She also made beautiful wedding gowns for local brides. She loved life and being the life of the party. She and her husband loved to entertain, fish and enjoyed boating. She loved to sing, dance and was adventurous. She travelled internationally and one of her favorite trips was to Medjugorje where she presented a veil that she made to be placed on the Blessed Mother's statue. She loved family gatherings - making "home made" movies with her brothers and their families was also something she treasured. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Mass will begin at noon at Visitation of Our Lady Catholic Church, 3500 Ames Blvd, Marrero. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park cemetery under the direction of Westside Leitz-Egan Funeral Home in Marrero. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mary's Helpers at 504-348-PRAY or http://www.maryshelpers.org.