Margarette Theresa Roubion passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 89. She was the cherished wife of 71 years to Anthony Roubion. Loving mother of Dennis Roubion (Helen) and Terry Roubion (Regina). Proud grandmother of Dennis Jr., Justin, Lydia, Michael and Jeffrey Roubion and Jennifer Cate. Great grandmother of Holden, Reily and Cecilia Roubion; Adelle and Lexie Roubion; Sophia and Skylar Cate; Lily and Christian Roubion. Sister of the late Mary Reynolds. Daughter-in-law of Reneé and Lilia Roubion. Sister-in-law of Earl, Reneé, Dorothy, Elvera, Joyce, Silvia and Audrey Mae. She is also survived and fondly remembered by her niece Shirley Dimm, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Margarette was born in New Iberia, LA and was a longtime resident of Arabi, LA. She was a dedicated walker and found pleasure in the details of everyday life, spoiling the grandchildren and caring deeply for others. She was well loved and affectionately known for her good nature and generous heart and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, June 10th from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Mass in her memory beginning at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.