On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Margarita Torres, beloved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, passed away at the age of 94. Margarita was born on September 29th, 1924, in Matagalpa, Nicaragua. She was married to Luis Torres. They raised two children, Enrique and Argentina. Margarita was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Francis Xavier. She was devoted to her family and pets. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and was famous for cooking her Nacatamales. She also had a sweet tooth. She will be remembered by those who knew her as a kind and loving person. Margarita was preceded in death by her parents Gilberto Roman Arguello and Juana Martinez, and her husband Luis Torres. She is survived by her son Enrique Torres; and daughter and son-in-law Argentina and George Acosta; her granddaughters and grandsons-in-law Kathleen and Michael DeCorte and Jennifer and Trent Roddy; and ten great-grandchildren Caitlyn DeCorte, Madelyn DeCorte, Patrick Roddy, Shane Roddy, Samuel Roddy, William Torres, Luis E. Torres, Byron Torres and Marjorie Torres. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Friday, May 24th, 2019, from 11am until 1pm. Funeral mass will take place in the chapel of the funeral home on Friday at 1pm. Internment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019