Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
2008 Marigny Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
2008 Marigny Street
Marguerite Cenance St. Cyr


Marguerite Cenance St. Cyr Obituary
Marguerite Cenance St. Cyr, born August 19, 1924 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at age 94 departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Picayune, Mississippi. Daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth and Henry Cenance Sr. Mother of Brenda Holloway, Blondine Garrett, the late Lenora St. Cyr Lassai and Julius St. Cyr, Jr. Family and Friends in and around New Orleans, Pastors and Members of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church and St. Bernard Community Baptist Church, Employees of Social Security Administration, Orleans Parish School Board-Valena C. Jones, Lake Forest Towers, Tivoli Independent Living, Terrance on Tulane Independent Living, Staff of Encompass Health Hospice of Picayune are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 2008 Marigny Street from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Pastor Donald C. Jeanjacques Sr., Officiating. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019
