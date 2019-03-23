Marguerite Clements Mackenroth DeLouise, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 6:35 p.m. A native of New Orleans, LA, where she worked years ago as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Methodist Hospital. Private services were held at Greenwood Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Donna M. Cole and Cyndi L. Mackenroth; five grandchildren, Whitney Cole Horak and husband, Brian, Marica Brewster and husband, Ford, Lisa Mackenroth, Richard "Alex" Mackenroth IV, and Joe Catalano; and seven great-grandchildren, Jillian Horak, Haley Horak, Elizabeth Horak, Baxter Brewster, Otto Brewster, Cooper Adams, and David Catalano. Preceded in death by her first husband, Richard A. Mackenroth Jr.; second husband, Joseph DeLouise; parents, Julian and Marguerite Clements; son, Richard Mackenroth III; stepdaughter, Donna Jo Catalano; and brother, Julian Charles Clements Jr. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Clements Mackenroth DeLouise.
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8463
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019