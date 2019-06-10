Marguerite Decell peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilmer C. Decell. Daughter of the late Albert A. Perkins and Rena Hales Perkins. Loving mother of Ronnie Decell (the late Harriet), Carol D. McCullough (Ray) and Curtis Decell (Dr. Roxanne). Sister of William L. Perkins and the late Ola Mae Boyett and Buryl Brack. Step Daughter of the late Minnie Perkins. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren. Marguerite is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was born in Houston, Texas; she grew up in Monroe, Louisiana; was a resident of Plaquemines Parish for over 50 years and recently a resident of Poplarville, Mississippi until her death. She was a member of Belle Chasse Baptist Church for many years. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Decell, Jr., Chris McCullough, Curtis J. Decell, E.J. Swonke, Victor Nielsen, Scott Smith, Dean Walsh and Dane Decell. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary