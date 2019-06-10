The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Decell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Decell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite Decell peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilmer C. Decell. Daughter of the late Albert A. Perkins and Rena Hales Perkins. Loving mother of Ronnie Decell (the late Harriet), Carol D. McCullough (Ray) and Curtis Decell (Dr. Roxanne). Sister of William L. Perkins and the late Ola Mae Boyett and Buryl Brack. Step Daughter of the late Minnie Perkins. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren. Marguerite is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was born in Houston, Texas; she grew up in Monroe, Louisiana; was a resident of Plaquemines Parish for over 50 years and recently a resident of Poplarville, Mississippi until her death. She was a member of Belle Chasse Baptist Church for many years. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Decell, Jr., Chris McCullough, Curtis J. Decell, E.J. Swonke, Victor Nielsen, Scott Smith, Dean Walsh and Dane Decell. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now