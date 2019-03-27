|
|
Marguerite Jackson-Fields entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2019 at the age of 79 in Baton Rouge, LA, where she resided. She was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, until relocating after Hurricane Katrina. Marguerite is preceded in death by her mother Mary L. Barnes Jackson and father Allan Jackson. She leaves to cherish her loving memory seven children: Wilhelmina Henry, Leroy Micheal Fields, Willie Fields, Patricia Greathouse, Pecola Peters, Harriet Fields and Anita Nash. 1 daughter-in-law, 3 sons-in-law, 2 brothers, 7 sisters, 26 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, 14 great great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her Homegoing Celebration on Friday, March 29, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Albert Fly, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Memorial Park, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA 70043. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019