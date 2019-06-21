Maria Amalia "Mali" Barbee passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019. She was born in New Orleans Louisiana in 1947 to late Teresa Chianese and Samuel Barbee. She is survived by, daughters; Georgia Barbee Galway and Gara Hattie Galway, son; Anthony George Puglia Jr. (Kaci), sister; Davida Grundmann, brother; Samuel Barbee Jr., grandchildren; Regan Foil, Hunter Puglia, and Haleigh Puglia. Mali enjoyed cooking and entertaining with friends and family. She was always the life of the party and never met a stranger. She had a huge loving heart and always put others before herself. In one of her last acts of kindness she wanted to tip the ambulance drivers and medical staff. Mali was such a unique New Orleans character that we will all miss dearly. The family wishes to keep services private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Raintree Children and Family Services, 1233 Eighth St., New Orleans, LA 70115, or online at www.raintreeservices.org. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the guestbook online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary