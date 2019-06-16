Maria Concepcion Urbina Solano, 92, passed away in Kenner, Louisiana on June 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo Urbina and Ana Barbara Aparicio Urbina; daughter, Sonia Alicia Solano Wilson; son, Roberto Alonzo Solano; siblings, Miguel Urbina, Matilde Urbina Rodriguez, Ella Urbina Martinez, Zoila Urbina Hebert, Rodolfo Urbina, Mario Urbina; She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Jacobo D. Solano; daughter, Elizabeth Solano Vizcarra (Ramon); son, Jacobo M. Solano (Rose); grandchildren, Alicia Ann Jensen (Jesse), Angelica Gabrielle Solano, Amanda Isabel Solano; and a host of nieces and nephews. Maria was a wonderful mother and wife, who devoted all of her time to her family and God. She was an excellent cook and her family never went without when she was around. She was always there for them. They received their spiritual guidance from her and believed in God because of her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and a graveside service will follow at Lake Lawn Park. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary