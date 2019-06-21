|
Maria Lillian Garma Anzalone passed away of natural causes on June 6, 2019 at the age of 69. Maria is survived by her daughter, Angelina Anzalone Clavier; son, Anthony Arthur Anzalone; grandchildren, Avery Anthony Anzalone and Cole Alexander Clavier; and her sister, JoAnn M. Garma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Anthony Anzalone; her parents, Roman Hester Garma and Gertrude Ola Collins Garma; and her brother, James Florentine Garma. Services were private.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019