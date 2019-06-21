The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Anzalone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Lillian Garma Anzalone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Lillian Garma Anzalone Obituary
Maria Lillian Garma Anzalone passed away of natural causes on June 6, 2019 at the age of 69. Maria is survived by her daughter, Angelina Anzalone Clavier; son, Anthony Arthur Anzalone; grandchildren, Avery Anthony Anzalone and Cole Alexander Clavier; and her sister, JoAnn M. Garma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Anthony Anzalone; her parents, Roman Hester Garma and Gertrude Ola Collins Garma; and her brother, James Florentine Garma. Services were private.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now