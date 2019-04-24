In loving memory of Maria S.T. Lockarno, who passed away peacefully into eternity, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home in Tomball, Texas. She is the beloved daughter of the late Trinidad Turcios and Luisa Matute and wife of 42 years of the late Luis Lockarno. She is survived by 5 children, Nancy Lockarno, Luisa Lockarno, Victor Lockarno, Nelly Lockarno (missing) and Freddy Lockarno, and 2 stepsons, Francisco Lockarno and Julio Lockarno, and their children. She is also survived by grandchildren: Robin Marie Roberts, Christian Steven Lockarno, Kevin Scott Lockarno; Great Grandchildren: Ashli Andrea Schmaltz and Ethan Von Schmaltz; Great-Great Grandchildren: Aryelle Rose Croissant, Duane Eugene Croissant III, Leelan Andrew Croissant, and Elliott Arthur Schmaltz, on the way. She was godmother to Ivette Castro Sologaistoa. She will be sadly missed by all who love her, until we meet again. "I am with you, always, protecting you, guiding you and leading,..leading you home, to heaven." -Guardian Angel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary