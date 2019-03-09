Marianne Wyss Stalvey, age 59, of Slidell, LA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved Wife of Troy Stalvey. Mother of Christina Sileo (Steven) and the late Michael Stalvey. Daughter of the late James Wyss and Ruth Anne Gehring Wyss. Sister of Bernie Wyss, Phillip Wyss, Tony Wyss, Lisa Wyss, David Wyss, Mark Wyss and the late Christina Wilson. Also survived by her grandchildren, Taryn Sileo, Joe Sileo, Christopher Hodgson, Anthony Sileo, Savannah Sileo, Jadyn Stalvey and numerous nieces and nephews. A native of Beech Grove, Indiana and grew up in Indianapolis. She served in the U.S. Air Force in the European Theatre. She was a kind and outgoing person, making friends everywhere she went and never met a stranger. She dedicated her life to her family, both close and extended, never forgetting a birthday or special day. She loved to crochet, cook, and she had the gift of "Gab." Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. Visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. until funeral time. Donations to , www.stjude.org, preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary