Mariano "Mario" Margiotta

Mariano "Mario" Margiotta passed away on June 14, 2019 at the age of 81. He was the son of the late Anthony J. and Hilda L. Margiotta and beloved husband to the late Gail Falgout Margiotta for 60 years. Mario is survived by his loving children, Karl J. Margiotta (Bobbie Jean), and Kathy M. Lemoine (Dave); his granddaughter, Mariana Margiotta; his sister, Jackie Rochelle (Bruce); his sister-in-law, Norma Ferrer; his brother-in-law, Carlton "Buddy" Falgout (Ann); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. His is preceded in death by his son, Keith J. Margiotta and his brother, Anthony Margiotta. Mario proudly served his country by joining the Air Force from 1956 until 1960. When he returned home, he continued to serve as a police officer for the Causeway Bridge Police Department. In 1993, he retired as Chief of the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on June 21, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie. Visitation will be at 11:30 am until time of service. Burial will immediately follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to , www.stjude.org, in Mario's memory. Online condolences can be made at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019
