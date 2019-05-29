The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Duhe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie B. Duhe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie B. Duhe Obituary
Marie B. Duhe was born on May 5, 1923 in Gramercy, LA. She fell asleep in death at her home on May 27, 2019. She was 96 years of age, a native of Reserve, LA and a resident of LaPlace, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Duhe, Sr.; father, Emile Blouin; mother, Julia Roper Blouin; brothers, Edmond Blouin, Jules "J. C." Blouin; sister, Gertrude Zimmerman; and grandbaby, Gary Bordelon. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Marguerite Ziegler, Theresa Crampas; brother, Emile Blouin Jr.; four children, Julie Bordelon (Malcolm), Chester Duhe Jr. (Nancy), Catherine Millet (Glenn) and Paul Duhe (Guia); nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a world of spiritual brothers, sisters and friends. The Memorial Visitation will be held at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the service to immediatley follow at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. John Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to your . To view or sign the online guestbook please visit www.milletguidry.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
Download Now