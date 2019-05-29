Marie B. Duhe was born on May 5, 1923 in Gramercy, LA. She fell asleep in death at her home on May 27, 2019. She was 96 years of age, a native of Reserve, LA and a resident of LaPlace, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Duhe, Sr.; father, Emile Blouin; mother, Julia Roper Blouin; brothers, Edmond Blouin, Jules "J. C." Blouin; sister, Gertrude Zimmerman; and grandbaby, Gary Bordelon. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Marguerite Ziegler, Theresa Crampas; brother, Emile Blouin Jr.; four children, Julie Bordelon (Malcolm), Chester Duhe Jr. (Nancy), Catherine Millet (Glenn) and Paul Duhe (Guia); nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a world of spiritual brothers, sisters and friends. The Memorial Visitation will be held at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the service to immediatley follow at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. John Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to your . To view or sign the online guestbook please visit www.milletguidry.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019