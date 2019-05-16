Marie Bauman Curtis, age 86, departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on May 4, 2019. Born on August 31, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bauman, Sr. and the late Nellie Castle Bauman. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Curtis, Sr. and her eldest son, James Curtis, Jr. Although a lifelong resident of New Orleans, Marie lived for a period of time with her husband in Indianapolis, Indiana and Mansfield, Texas where they thoroughly enjoyed their last years together. Marie will be deeply missed by many, but she will always be remembered for her love of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is survived by her children Rosella Seaberry, Darlene Darby, Patricia Gordon, Leonard Curtis, Bernard Curtis, Gwendolyn Burkett, Sharonda Curtis, Barbara Ann Sanders and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Ray Avenue Baptist Church, 4712 Ray Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Robert Brown, officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019