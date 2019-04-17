On Saturday, April 13, 2019, heaven gained another one of our special angels. Marie Calcote Englade was born on September 26, 1946. Marie was the beloved mother of four children: Darren (Tammy), Dawn Driscoll (the late Tommy), Ryan (Stephanie), and Shawn; "Mawzie" of six grandchildren: Cory (Lindsey), Caitlyn, Collyn, Kayla, Ava, and Aiden; one great granddaughter: Sophia; and many fur-babies. Beloved daughter of the late John W Calcote and Dora Holmes Calcote. Baby sister of the late Mary Delaune (Charles), Billy (the late Hazel), and Ernest (the late Judy). Survived by many family members and friends who love her dearly. Marie was beyond selfless, devoting her life to her children and grandchildren whom she loved with "all her heart and soul". They will deeply miss talking to her, receiving her warm hugs and kisses, and seeing her infectious smile. As we hold the memories of her love close to our hearts, we find comfort in knowing she is always with us. We all look forward to the day we are reunited with her in Heaven. Mom recently said, "Heaven must be restocking its Angels"; little did she know, God was preparing a spot for the most beautiful one of all. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marie's name to CAGNO, www.cagno.org, 824 Elmwood Park Blvd., Suite 154, 70123. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment to be private. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary