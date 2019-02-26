Marie Clelia Orgeron Fischtziur, life-time resident of Port Sulphur, LA., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Anthony Orgeron and Edna Marie Barrios Orgeron; and her nephew, Joel David Holley Jr. She is the beloved mother of Jolette Marie Fischtziur, Joseph N. Fischtziur Sr. (Joanne), Jon W. Fischtziur Sr. (Lovy), Jeffrey S. Fischtziur Sr. (Gail), and Jeryl E. Fischtziur (Jill). She is the devoted grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Joseph N. Fischtziur Jr. (Shawn), Julie Pitre (Wade), Shellie Richards, Jon W. Fischtziur Jr. (Keri), Jeffrey S. Fischtziur Jr., Corey Q. Fischtziur (Jessica), Aaron J. Fischtziur (Brittany), Hanna M. Fischtziur, Jason E. Fischtziur, and Allison Sharai (John). She is the loving great- grandmother of 18 great- grandchildren, Caitlyn, Nick, Isabella, Wade III, Jon III, Kaleb, Kaiden, Isabelle, Harrison, Max, Ford, Marley, Jade, Sophia, Jackson, Jameson, Abigail, and Benjamin. She is the cherished sister of Betty Orgeron Holley. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was retired a 22- year deputy supervisor radio dispatcher with Plaquemines Parish Sherriff's Office in Port Sulphur, LA. She was also a past employee with Freeport Sulphur Company in Port Sulphur, LA. An avid gardener, she also enjoyed crossword puzzles, scrabble, RV camping all over the country, and enjoyed trying all sorts of international cuisines from all parts of the world. One of her favorite pastimes was keeping up with her family and friends on Facebook. Above all, her passion was spending quality time with her loving family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 28683 LA-23, Port Sulphur, LA. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Port Sulphur, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Port Sulphur, , or Plaquemine's Parish Sherriff's Office for Fallen Officers. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary